Winning starts for Anand, Harika at Isle of Man chess meet

Isle of Man (UK), Sep 24 (IANS) Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand defeated International Master Marc Esserman of the US in the first round of the Isle of Man International Chess Tournament here.

Playing with white pieces, the Indian Grand Master employed the sicilian defence to wrap up the win in 46 moves here late on Saturday night.

Anand will now take on Lampert Jonas of Germany in the second round.

Meanwhile, Indian Grand Master Harika Dronavalli also started her campaign with an emphatic win, getting the better of Englishman Oyama Akito in the first round.

The World No.10 Indian, playing with white pieces, started off the game on an aggressive note against her male opponent and made breakthroughs from the initial phases of the game, according to a release.

However, the young Oyama put up a staunch fight before bowing to the Indian's attack and gave away an easy win to her opponent.

"I found myself in a good position from the start of the game and didn't let the pressure down on my opponent which eventually gave me an easy win," Harika said after her first-round game.

She will now take on German FIDE Master Babar Michael in her second-round game and will look to continuing her momentum buoyed from the first round.

"I have no special preparations for this game and I am looking to take it one at a time," she quipped before her game.

The Isle of Man International Chess Tournament features the crème de la crème of the chess fraternity, with the World numero uno Magnus Carlsen participating alongside India's reputed Vishwanathan Anand. Besides, 159 other players will be competing for the handsome cash prize on offer.

The Open tournament is being played at a time control of 100 minutes for 40 moves, followed by 50 minutes for 20 moves, then 15 minutes for the remaining moves with 30 seconds added per move from the start.

--IANS

ajb/dg