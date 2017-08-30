Winning Arjuna dream come true for me: Golfer Chawrasia

Kolkata, Aug 30 (IANS) Ace Indian golfer S.S.P. Chawrasia on Wednesday said it's a "dream come true" for him to receive the Arjuna Award from the President.

Chawrasia, a winner of six international titles, including four on the European Tour, received the awardd at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday from President Ram Nath Kovind.

"It was a dream that came true yesterday," Chawrasia told IANS after landing in the city.

"Obviously, I feel very happy to have fulfilled my dream. I have won many tournaments in the past. But this Arjuna award is won only once. This has a different value of its own. The feeling is totally different," the second ranked player on the Asian Tour Order of Merit said.

The 39-year old dedicated the award to his family, the Royal Royal Calcutta Golf Club and his hard work.

"I dedicate this award to my whole family, RCGC and my hard work," he said.

Chawrasia has now become the 19th Indian golfer and the 10th Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) member to be conferred the Arjuna Award.

PGTI members who have won the Arjuna Award in the past include Ali Sher (1991), Amit Luthra (1996), Harmeet Kahlon (1997), Jeev Milkha Singh (1999), Shiv Kapur (2002), Jyoti Randhawa (2004), Arjun Atwal (2007), Gaganjeet Bhullar (2013) and Anirban Lahiri (2014).

--IANS

dm/ajb/vm