Winners of South-Asian Judo Championship meets Indian envoy

Members of the Indian delegation participating at the 8th edition of South Asian Judo Championship in Nepal met with Indian envoy Manjeev Singh Puri in Kathmandu. Puri congratulated the winning players for their success and wished them for their forthcoming games during the interaction. The Indian delegation praised host Nepal for the hospitality. India bagged 12 gold and three bronze medals in the championship held in Lalitpur. A total of 102 players from six nations took part in the three-day event.