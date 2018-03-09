Wings India 2018 conference held in Hyderabad

Wings India 2018 was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Thursday. On the second day, the Wings India conducted a round table conference, which invited various aviation stakeholders from different states and even Indian tourism to discuss about the civil aviation. Director General of Ministry of Tourism Satyajeet Rajan attended the event and said Wings India has been started in the year 2008, which took an initiative to conduct interaction between all the stakeholders from different states. For the first time it took an initiative to conduct a round table conference along with the tourism of India where we discussed what are the things to be made for benefit of tourism in association with aviation.