Winger Udanta named Bengaluru FC's footballer of the year

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) Winger Udanta Singh capped off a fantastic year by being named the 'players Footballer of the Season as well as the 'fans Player of the Season at the annual Bengaluru FC awards night here, it was announced on Friday.

Joining the youngster with two awards of his own was skipper Sunil Chhetri who on Thursday walked away with the 'Top scorer of the season' and the 'Goal of the Season' gong, while Nishu Kumar was named most-improved player.

The 20-year-old winger who has been with Bengaluru for three seasons now, turned out to be a vital cog in Albert Roca's scheme of things and his consistent performances made him a unanimous choice in the dressing room and the stands.

With a fully functional residential academy in place, this season's awards night also included recognition for the best players in the Under-14, U16 and U18 academy sides.

Defender Nihal Iqbal picked up the U14 award while Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and Ajay Chhetri picked up the U16 and U18 awards, respectively.

--IANS

