Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman handed over to India at Attari-Wagah Border

Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman, who was in captivity of Pakistan Army, was handed over to India via Attari-Wagah Border today. He received a heroic and grand welcome. Wing Commander Abhinandan fell in Pakistan territory during an air combat with Pakistan Air Force's F-16 over LoC on Feb 27. Brave pilot shot down PAF's jet before going down in MiG-21 Bison jet. His release was announced by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament as 'gesture of peace'.