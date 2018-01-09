Winfrey 'actively thinking' about running for US President

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is reportedly "actively thinking" about running for US President.

Two of her close friends, who requested anonymity, spoke out in the wake of Winfrey's extraordinary speech at the 75th Golden Globe Awards here on Sunday night, which spurred chatter about a 2020 run, reports cnn.com.

Some of Winfrey's confidants have been privately urging her to run, the sources said.

One of the sources said these conversations date back several months. The person emphasised that Winfrey has not made up her mind about it.

A representative for Winfrey has not responded to requests for comment.

The Democratic race for president won't officially begin until after the 2018 midterms, but many potential candidates are already jostling for position and making trips to Iowa.

"President Winfrey" was the talk of the entertainment world after Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

Winfrey, who became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award, called for a world free of sexual abusers where nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again, saying "A new day is on the horizon."

Best known as the host of her multi-award-winning talk show "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which ended in 2011, Winfrey is also the founder of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

She is also known for her film projects like "Selma", "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" -- which will premiere in India on Star Movies Select HD on Saturday, "The Princess and the Frog" and "Bee Movie".

