Windy, pleasant weather in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Strong winds barrelled through the national capital which witnessed cloudy skies, making way for a pleasant weather on Tuesday, even as the maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, they said.

The air quality of the city was 'poor' with an index value of 203 at 9.05 pm, showed real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 pm was 43 per cent, they said.

The minimum and maximum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday will settle around 19 and 34 degree Celsius respectively, the weather office predicted. PTI NIT CK