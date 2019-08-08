Windies all set to lock horns with Team India for 1st ODI

West Indies is all set to lock horns with Team India for their 1st ODI match. West Indies Team Captain Jason Holder spoke to mediapersons post practicing for the match. Holder said, "Players are fresh and they come up with different concepts. We have ways to improve and to make things better. I feel it's about each and every individual to play their role and to execute it. Execution goes for a long way. At the end of the day, each individual has to perform on their own." He further said, "We are working on to take wickets and to get into the middle order."