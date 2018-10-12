Windies opt to bat in 2nd Test vs India

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

Already 1-0 up in the two-match series after the innings and 272-run win in the first Test at Rajkot, India made one change to their playing XI by resting pacer Mohammed Shami and handing a debut to Shardul Thakur.

For the tourists, Jason Holder returned as captain in Keemo Paul's place while spinner Jomel Warrican came in for Sheman Lewis. However, there is no Kemar Roach in the West Indies playing XI.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

--IANS

tri/in