Windies Opener Chris Gayle Becomes First Batsman to Hit 100 Sixes in T20Is

In third over of Windies’ innings, Gayle smashed David Willey over deep midwicket to complete his 100 sixes in T20Is.

New Delhi: Hard-hitting Windies opener Chris Gayle became the first batsman to hit 100 sixes in T20Is. The left-hander achieved the feat against England during the one-off T20I match at Chester-le-Street on Saturday. Gayle smashed four sixes, during his 21-ball 40 runs knock, to take his sixes tally past hundred.

It took Gayle 49 innings to reach the milestone. At the start of the match, the flamboyant opener needed just one six to make it a hundred maximums.

Here’s the video of Gayle’s 100th T20I six:

Huge hitting from Gayle to become the first player to hit 100 IT20 sixes! WI 40/0 #ENGvWI Follow: https://t.co/Y5NV0iqvZd pic.twitter.com/pWD34esZtZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2017





Gayle eventually went on to smash three more sixes before he was run-out. The Jamaican now has 12 more sixes than former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (91) under his belt and apparently leads the most sixes in T20Is list.

The Australian duo of Shane Watson (83) and David Warner (74) are at third and fourth respectively while former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is at fifth with 73 sixes.

Windies after losing the Test series won the one-off T20I against England by 21 runs.

Set a target of 177, England were bundled out for 155 in 19.3 overs.

Kesrick Williams and captain Carlos Brathwaite picked three wickets each while Sunil Narine chipped in with two wickets.