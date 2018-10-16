Windies coach banned for first 2 ODIs for ICC code breach

Dubai, Oct 16 (IANS) West Indies coach Stuart Law has been suspended for his team's first two One-day Internationals (ODI) against India - on October 21 and 24 - following a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test in Hyderabad.

Besides the ban, Law was penalised 100 percent of his match fee and slapped three demerit points. This means his accumulated demerit points reached four within a 24-month period leading to the two-match ban.

Law had previously received a 25 percent match fee fine and one demerit point in May 2017 for a similar transgression during the Dominica Test against Pakistan.

"Law was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any international match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made," an ICC statement read.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when Law, following the dismissal of Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire's room and made inappropriate comments.

He then walked to the fourth umpire's area and in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official.

"On Monday, Law admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Chris Broad and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement further read.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Ian Gould, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth official Nitin Menon.

--IANS

tri/sed