Win Rs 15 Lakh From Modi Govt by Participating in Name, Tagline and Logo Contest; Here’s How To Register

New Delhi, July 28: Are you creative enough and want to put your creativity into use? Here's your chance to win exciting cash prizes up to Rs 15 Lakh from the Central government. If you are wondering how you can possibly win the whopping amount, we've got you covered! The government has announced a 'Name, Tagline and Logo contest' for Development Financial Institution. The participants should note that the 'Name, Tagline and Logo' suggested must be original and should not violate any provision of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957. The participants are not mandated to submit all three i.e. Name, Logo & Tagline and may submit even one of these. Here's the Direct Link to Resgister for the contest.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance invites citizens to coin a name, suggest a tagline and design a logo for Development Financial Institution (DFI) which represents the spirit of the activities as described above. The winning entry will be awarded cash prizes for each category (1st, 2nd and 3rd prize each for Name, Tagline and Logo). The winning entry will be awarded cash prizes for each category.

Here's the tweet:

Put on your creative hat and stand a chance of winning a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for each category! Participate in Name, Tagline and Logo contest for Development Financial Institution. Visit: https://t.co/VdrHvzPCEb@PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/QVlfJ55Y7B — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 27, 2021

Entries for the competition are invited up to August 15, 2021.

Entries will be evaluated on creativity, vibrancy, ability to connect with the theme, citizens and all stakeholders should reflect the spirit of New India as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsava with India@75. Click here to read the Full Terms and Conditions of the Contest.

Check Prize List:

Category, 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prize:

Name: Rs. 5,00,000/-, Rs. 3,00,000/- , Rs. 2,00,000/-

Tagline: Rs. 5,00,000/-, Rs. 3,00,000/- , Rs. 2,00,000/-

Logo: Rs. 5,00,000/-, Rs. 3,00,000/- , Rs. 2,00,000/-

According to a tweet by MyGov India on Tuesday, the government said, “Put on your creative hat and stand a chance of winning a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for each category". The Name, tagline and logo should represent the intent behind setting up of the Development Financial Institution (DFI) and be a clear marker of what it will/can do. It should in effect be like a visual signature, easy to recall and pronounce. Each of the three elements would stand out on its own but would represent, a synergized approach.