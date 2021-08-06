We will win next time: say proud families of India's women hockey players

New Delhi/Chandigarh/Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) 'It's alright, they will get the medal next time,' Savitri Devi, mother of India women's hockey team mid-fielder Neha Goyal, aptly summed up the mood among the families of the players who finished fourth in the Olympics, missing out on a bronze medal despite a gutsy performance.

From a bottom-place finish at Rio 2016, the Indian women's team capped a remarkable journey at Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth after losing 3-4 to defending champions Great Britain who scored twice in the second-half to end their dream run.

Back in the twin states of Haryana and Punjab, from where 10 players in the Indian team are from, it was a festival of sorts at the homes of many players with people.

All remained glued to their television sets from early morning to watch in anticipation of an Indian win, something that ended in a heartbreak after the Rani Rampal-led side squandered a 3-2 lead.

'No problem, we will win again. It was a golden opportunity and we had full confidence in them. It was full of tense moments and they all played well, we are proud of them,' Neha's mother Savitri Devi said in Sonepat.

Mid-fielder Nisha Warsi's father Sohrab Ahamad echoed the sentiment.

'It was a pressure-cooker like situation. But our daughters played their hearts out and gave it all.' A tailor by profession, Ahmed recalled his daughter's struggles.

'We have gone through a lot of hardships. From overcoming financial crisis to ignoring the criticism, we have seen it all.' Goalkeeper Savita Punia's father Mahender Punia said there was no need to feel dejected.

'Match result may not be on their side, but they played really well,' he said.

Skipper Rani's father Rampal, at his Shahabad home in Kurukshetra, said the Indian team played well and was unlucky to lose.

'This performance at the Olympics will have a positive impact on the game and will encourage youngsters to take up the sport. Our daughters will bounce back strongly,' Rampal said as the Sjoerd Marijne-coached side showed remarkable resilience to reach the semifinals.

The team had lost its opening three matches and was staring at an early elimination before it bounced back defeating Ireland and South Africa to make the last-eight stage.

They caused one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating three-time champions Australia with Gurjit Kaur's solitary strike.

At the tribal-dominated Simdega in Jharkhand, which is home to hockey legends like Sylvanus Dung Dung and Michael Kindo, it was time to celebrate Salima Tete.

The villagers gave up on the farm work for the day and reached Salima's house in the morning to watch the match.

A new smart TV was installed on the instructions of the Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren so that her family members could watch the match.

On every goal of the Indian team, the villagers kept shouting 'Maar Salima Mar, Gol Maar' in local dialect.

'All the daughters of the team including my daughter won the hearts of the entire nation and have emerged stronger to perform better in future,' Tete's father Sulakshan said.

'My daughter grew up facing so many hardships. Our daughters played strongly Victory and defeat are part of the game. The team will perform even better in future,' he said at Simdega, about 50 kilometres from Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

Salima's sister and national level hockey player Mahima Tete said that the defeat of the women's team was a disappointment.

'But it is also true that the women's team has done well. We are proud of the team.' At Hesal village in Khunti district, defender Nikki Pradhan's father Soma Pradhan said: 'Wins and losses are part and parcel of the game. They deserve all the kudos.' Mother Jeetan Devi joined: 'Though our dreams of winning an Olympic medal remained unfulfilled, the team's journey is a big achievement and it augurs well for Indian women's hockey. We are now waiting to welcome our daughter back home.' At vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka's house in Bamnibahar in Sundergarh district's Balisankara block -- known as the cradle of hockey in Odisha -- it was an emotional moment for the villagers who had celebrated the men's team's bronze medal just a day before.

'Everyone wanted to see another medal winning moment but it did not happen. Nevertheless their journey has been historic,' Deep's brother Dinesh Ekka, a former national-level goalkeeper now employed with ONGC, told PTI.

Dinesh was playing at junior level when Deep got hooked to the sport and was asked to become a goalkeeper first.

'Mun goalkeeper hebini (No I won't become a goalkeeper), Deep had told Dinesh as she went on to become a full-back with her good hitting skills,' Dinesh recalled.

'She had anticipated this moment for a long time and was inconsolable. 'We won't get this golden opportunity again' she told me. But I told her it's the dawn of a new era. They will inspire the generation to come,' he concluded.