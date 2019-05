Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed the decision of UNSC to list Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. He said, "It is a huge win for India. Masood Azhar is a terrorist, who killed people. Today because of India's foreign policies and international personae of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we got this success. It is a win for India's foreign policies."