Wimmer joins Stoke City from Tottenham

London, Aug 30 (IANS) Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer has joined Stoke City from English Premier League rival Tottenham Hotspur, the clubs said.

The 24-year-old signed a five-season contract with Stoke City for 18 million pounds ($23 million), reports Efe.

"We have reached agreement with Stoke City for the transfer of Wimmer," Tottenham announced on its website.

Wimmer is Stoke's seventh signing of the summer transfer window, which closes on Thursday, following Jese Rodriguez (PSG on loan), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea on loan), Bruno Martins Indi (Porto), Eric Choupo-Moting (Schalke 04), Josh Tymon (Hull City) and Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion).

The eight-time capped Wimmer revealed that Stoke's coach Mark Hughes convinced him with the new project.

"I had some really good conversations with the manager, Mark Hughes, and they were important for me," he told Stoke's website.

"I am just so happy to be at Stoke now because I really wanted to come here, to a Club with such big tradition, so I feel really good and am very excited about meeting up with everybody and getting ready for the matches ahead," he added.

--IANS

gau/mr