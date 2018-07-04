Wimbledon: Raja loses in first round

London, July 4 (IANS) India's Purav Raja and his French partner Fabrice Martin lost a hard fought five-set battle to crash out of the men's doubles competition at the Wimbledon tennis tournament here on Wednesday.
Up against Duan Lajovic of Serbia and Bosnia's Mirza Baic in the first round, the Indo-French combination lost 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 9-11 in a mammoth encounter which lasted three hours and 37 minutes.
Lajovic and Baic will next meet the winner of the first round contest between Nikola Mektic of Croatia and Austria's Alexander Peya and the Canadian-Austrian team of Daniel Nestor and Jurgen Melzer.
--IANS
ajb/vm