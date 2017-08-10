Wimbledon champions Federer, Muguruza advance in Rogers Cup

Montreal, Aug 10 (IANS) Swiss great Roger Federer brushed aside Canadian wild card Peter Polansky 6-2, 6-1 and Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza topped Belgian qualifier Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Rogers Cup here.

Federer, fresh off winning a record eighth Wimbledon title last month, needed just over 50 minutes to dismiss the 116th-ranked Polansky at the men's tournament on Wednesday, reports Efe.

Predictably, the second-seeded Swiss did not have his serve broken in his first match at this hard court tune-up event for the US Open. He also had his way on virtually every one of Polansky's service games, winning more than half of his return points.

The fourth-seeded Muguruza, who captured her maiden Wimbledon title in July, faced a tougher challenge against the Belgian veteran in her opening match in Toronto but pulled away in the second set for a relatively routine victory.

The Spaniard struggled on serve in the first set, facing a total of seven break points and saving five of them, but she converted all three of her break point opportunities to give herself a slight edge.

Muguruza was totally dominant on serve in the second set, winning all but two of her service points as the match turned into a rout.

