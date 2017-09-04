Williams, Kvitova to lock horns in US Open quarters

New York [US], September 4 (ANI): Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams after defeating pre-tournament favorite Garbine Muguruza in straight sets on Sunday at the ongoing US Open.

No. 13 seed Kvitova, in just her second Grand Slam following a career-threatening hand injury, knocked out Wimbledon champion Muguruza 7-6, 6-3, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

On the other hand, Williams booked her place in the quarter-finals with a three-set victory over Carla Suarez Navarro.

She recovered to win six games in a row and came through 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

The 37-year-old American is the oldest woman left in the singles tournament. She owns seven grand slam titles, including two in New York in 2000 and 2001.

Kvitova and Williams have played three sets in each of their five career meetings.

Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens of the United States reached the last eight at the Flushing Meadows for the first time by upsetting Julia Goerges 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Stephens will face Anastasija Sevastova, who beat Maria Sharapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. (ANI)