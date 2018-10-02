'Wildlife', 'The Bangle Seller' to compete at Mumbai Film Festival

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) After its premiere at Cannes and Toronto, Paul Dano's "Wildlife" directorial debut has been selected for the international competition section at the 20th Mumbai Film festival (MFF).

Presented by telecom major Reliance Jio in association with Fox's Star India network, MFF will take place from October 25 to November 1.

Apart from "Wildlife", Ere Gowda's directorial "The Bangle Seller" which won the FIPRESCI award at Rotterdam, will have its premiere at the festival, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The festival also include movies like "Bulbul Can Sing", the latest by Rima Das whose 2017 title "Village Rockstars" has been named India's entry in the Oscars foreign-language category, for the India Gold section.

US director Darren Aronofsky will also hold a special masterclass for people at the festival.

--IANS

