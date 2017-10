A musical journey through Asia’s largest transgender festival in Tamil Nadu - Koovagam.

Track: ‘Wild’

Artist: Benjamin Ian Cocks

Producer: Vishal Chopra

Editors: Pawan Chaudhary & Vishal Chopra

Every year, thousands of transgenders gather at the sleepy village of Koovagam, Tamil Nadu for Koovagam - Asia’s largest transgender festival. Follow Rosh’s journey as he goes All The Way In to experience Koovagam in its fullest.

Subscribe to 101 India.