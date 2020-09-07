Wild Boar Kills Royal Bengal Tiger During Fight in Kaziranga National Park, Official Calls It First-Of-Its-Kind Clash

Kaziranga, September 7: The world-famous Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve recently saw an unusual fight between a royal Bengal tiger and a wild boar. The fierce battle ended with the wild boar inflicting fatal injuries on the tiger. Both the animals died in the clash. Officials said that the first time they had witnessed a royal Bengal tiger dying fighting with a wild boar in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Poachers Kill Rhino in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, Horn Hacked Off, First Poaching Since April 2019.

"This happened for the first time in the history of Kaziranga that a royal Bengal tiger died fighting a wild boar. We have never been witness to such an incident," Kaziranga Research Officer Robin Sarmah was quoted by TOI as saying. The fight took place near Teteleguri anti-poaching camp in Kohora forest range. Officials found the carcasses of the two animals during patrolling on September 5. After Black Panther in Kabini Forests, Rare Golden Tiger From Assam's Kaziranga National Park Stuns The Internet (View Pic).

"We got a foul smell from the Teteliguri highland area and started a search. Later, we found two carcasses of a Royal Bengal Tiger and a wild boar at the spot. Both carcasses have been decomposed and we believe the fight may have happened about 10 days ago," Kaziranga National Park Director P Shivakumar said.

According to Sarmah, the tiger sustained grievous injuries in its belly and the wild boar had multiple injury marks on its body. With this, Kaziranga National Park has so far lost three royal Bengal tigers this year. Besides, 18 rhinos and 135 wild animals were killed in flood.