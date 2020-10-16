



16 Oct 2020: Wife's picture circulated as Hathras victim: Man tells Delhi HC

A man approached the Delhi High Court alleging his dead wife's photo was being circulated, depicting her as the victim of Hathras case, prompting the bench to pass orders to the Centre.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was asked to expeditiously act on the man's complaint.

HC said Facebook, Twitter, and Google should be given necessary directions if the man's complaint is correct.

Petition: Wife's picture being circulated as Dalit victim: Petitioner

The petitioner told Justice Navin Chawla that his wife is being represented as the 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on September 14.

To recall, after battling her serious injuries, the victim died on September 29 in Delhi.

This case sparked immense outrage, was discussed in Allahabad HC and Supreme Court, and is now being probed by CBI.

Argument: Petitioner's counsel said revealing victim's identity is a criminal offense

The counsel for the petitioner reminded that revealing the identity of a sexual violence victim amounts to crime under IPC. In this case, the wrong person's image was in circulation, and it should be looked into, he said.

At the hearing, the counsel for Twitter noted that the petitioner may approach the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) with his complaint.

Response: Google hinted it was ready to act on offensive URLs

Referring to the court's order, the counsel for Twitter explained that once the offending URLs come to their notice, those will be removed.

The representative for Google made similar suggestions. Google was just a search engine, the court was told, and after it gets information about the URLs circulating the wrong picture, it will be blocked/deleted.

Neel Mason, Ridhima Pabbi, and Ekta Sharma represented Google.

Investigation: Meanwhile, relatives of four accused were questioned by CBI

The top investigating agency on Thursday interrogated the relatives of four accused, who are currently lodged in jail.

Narendra Singh, the father of the main accused Sandeep, said he was with his son at the time of the alleged rape.

"It was from a local we got to know that the girl was injured," he added, saying he is ready for the narco test.

Details: CBI could soon question four accused

Sources told TOI that the probing agency might seek permission to question the four accused.

Sandeep, Lavkush, Ravi, and Ramu were arrested within days of one another. Since his arrest, Ravi has spoken to his family twice, claimed Alok Singh, an official at Aligarh Jail, where they are lodged, said.

Earlier, the accused alleged that the victim's family killed her.

Family's demand: Family wants accused to be shifted from Aligarh

Notably, CBI has also questioned the victim's family. The victim's brother recently demanded that the accused must be shifted from Aligarh jail. He also said the family was not afraid.

Her sister-in-law concurred saying, "We demand that the accused should be sent to another jail from Aligarh. They are not afraid. They are living there like they are staying at their home."