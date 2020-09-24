Wife of Rajiv Tyagi files intervention plea in SC in TV news case

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Sangeeta Tyagi, the wife of late, Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi, and Dr Kota Neelima, wife of National Spokesperson of Congress Pawan Khera, approached the Supreme Court against hate speech by electronic media, and filed intervention petition in Sudarshan TV News case.

The joint Intervention Application (IA) was filed by them through their Apex Court lawyer, Sunil Fernandes.

The present Intervention Application was filed in the interest of Justice and keeping in view the circumstances of the Sudarshan TV news case hearing going on in the Supreme Court, Justice would be served, if the two petitioners -- Kota Neelima and Sangeeta Tyagi -- would be made as parties in the instant case. (ANI)

