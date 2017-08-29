Wife Lara's tweet angers tennis ace Bhupathi

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi on Tuesday reacted angrily to his wife and actress Lara Dutta's tweet demonstrating how she stopped water from seeping into her house by using towels of Wimbledon U.S., Australian and French Open.

Dutta posted a picture on the social networking site showing rolled up towels against large glass doors.

"Putting our Wimbledon, US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!@Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!," Dutta wrote on Twitter.

To that, Bhupathi who won the Australian Open twice (both mixed doubles), French Open four times (two men's and two mixed doubles), Wimbledon thrice (two mixed and one men's doubles) and the US Open also thrice (two mixed and one men's doubles), shot back: "Are u kidding me !!!! That's years of hard work."

The Maharashtra government and civic authorities sounded high alert as torrential rains lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day, severely affecting normal life and paralysing the lifelines -- local train and bus services -- in the state capital.

--IANS

dm/gau