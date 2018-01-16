WIFA, Mumbai City launch Baby League

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Western India Football Association (WIFA) and Mumbai City FC have launched the countrys first Baby League in the age group of eight to 12 years, by setting up 24 developmental centers here and in Pune.

WIFA and Mumbai City FC aim to identify and groom future talent through these academies. Together, they will soon extend the Baby League to other parts of the state as well.

The Baby League, which is part of a long term initiative of the All India Football Association (AIFF), will see participation from as many as 72 teams and 1,440 players.

"Currently, kids in these age groups get to play only a handful of competitive games in a year. With the AIFF Baby League, we expect them to play many more games every year," Mumbai City FC official Dinesh Nair said in a statement.

"Apart from the kids, this initiative also targets the development of coaches in the state and another important group -- the parents. We aim to organise regular workshops and seminars for parents also so that they understand the avenues that football opens up for their kids and encourage them," he added.

The participating teams and academies will create U-8, U-10 and U-12 teams and will play against each other on weekends in a home and away format.

--IANS

ajb/vd