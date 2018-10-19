'Widows' to close Mumbai film fest

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star will bid goodbye with Steve McQueen's directorial "Widows", which will close the festival next month.

"Widows" is a heist-thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption.

The women-centric movie features Academy Award winner Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo. It also co-stars Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya and Colin Farrell.

Speaking about the film's Asia premiere at the gala, Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement: "Over the last 20 years, the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star has become an important international film festival showcasing the best of cinema from Hollywood and Bollywood and we are proud to screen our upcoming film - 'Widows' at the festival.

"'Widows' is a heist-thriller film directed by director for '12 Years A Slave' -- Steve McQueen, and has a stellar cast."

The film fest will take place between October 25 and November 1.

"Fox Star Studios has enabled us getting 'Widows' and we cannot thank them enough for it. 'Widows' is a glorious way to draw the curtains on this landmark edition of the festival," said Smriti Kiran, Creative Director, Jio MAMI.

"Widows" is set to release in India on November 16.

--IANS

