WI vs AFG 1st T20I: Windies win opener by six wickets

Windies (formerly West Indies) defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the opening T20I of the three-match series. Led by Marlon Samuels’ 35, Windies reached the target of 111 in 16.3 overs.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan were bundled out for paltry 110 runs. The visitors kept losing wickets and at one stage were 58 for eight. Rashid Khan and Amir Hamza then added 36 runs for the ninth wicket, but that was not enough to take Afghanistan to a competitive total. Also Check- WI vs AFG 1st T20I Full Scorecard

Sunil Narine, who was adjudged man of the match, scalped three wickets and gave away just 11 runs from his quota of four overs. Kesrick Williams and Carlos Brathwaite picked two wickets each. Opening bowlers, Jerome Taylor and Samuel Badree chipped in with a wicket apiece as well.

Windies chase began on a promising note with opener Chadwick Walton smashing five boundaries early on. The opener was however sent back inside power play overs after scoring 15-ball 22.

Evin Lewis then combined with Samuels to take Windies forward. Lewis was then dismissed on an individual score of 26. Lendl Simmons (6) was the next batsman to be dismissed with Windies score reading 82 for three.

Samuels played a well-paced innings before he was dismissed in the 15th over. Jason Mohammed (18) and Roman Powell (2) saw Windies through then.

This was Afghanistan’s first defeat in T20Is after 12-match winning streak. The two sides now meet at the same venue for the second T20I on June 04.