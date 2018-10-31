Wi-Fi, online study resolved biggest problem of young generation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how technology like Wi-Fi has improved lives of people. While interacting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers through video conference, PM Modi said that through such technology, students are able to pass even difficult exams. "With the help of Digital India technology, students pass even difficult exams through the help of Wi-Fi. Earlier it was impossible to prepare for a competitive exam in a village. But today, Wi-Fi and online study has resolved the biggest problem of the young generation."