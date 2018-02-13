We will provide Wi-Fi at 8000 railway stations across India, says Piyush Goyal at ANI's India Infracon 2018

While attending ANI's India Infracon 2018 in the national capital on Tuesday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the government will provide free Wi-Fi at 8000 railway stations across the country. Goyal said he will invite children, women, farmers and all the people in the vicinity to explore the world by using the free WiFi at the railway stations. Goyal said that CCTV cameras will be set up in every coach of the train. "Every lady would feel safe and secure with CCTVs on train coaches, every young child who has run away from home or is being trafficked would be detected" added Goyal.