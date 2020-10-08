Why Shaheen Bagh Verdict Threatens Rights & Favours Restrictions

On Wednesday, 7 October, months after the protestors at Shaheen Bagh had vacated the site, the Supreme Court decided a petition seeking their removal. The main ground of the petition was the idea that protestors blocking a public road is not permissible in our constitutional regime. The Court’s decision raises important questions over what the Constitution means and whose rights it upholds.

The Petitioner had initially filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking the clearance of Shaheen Bagh, where protestors were holding a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, passed by the Parliament in December 2019. When the High Court disposed of the petition by leaving it for the Delhi Police to decide, the Petitioner appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

Two additional writ petitions were also filed but were eventually “dismissed as withdrawn” once the protest site was vacated in March 2020. In this case, the Court declared that it must “pen down a few more lines for clarity on the subject on account of its wider ramifications.”

Crucially, the Court went on to render a judgment whose crux is that “public ways and public spaces cannot be occupied in such a manner and that too indefinitely.”

With respect, the Court’s reasoning in this case is inconsistent with its jurisprudence on fundamental rights, and threatens to eclipse rights in favour of restrictions.

Framing Article 19 Of Indian Constitution

It is well established that the right to protest is covered under the right to freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) as well as the right to freedom of assembly under Article 19(1)(b). Restrictions on this right can be imposed on only on certain grounds such as public order, security of the State, and integrity of the country as provided in Articles 19(2) and 19(3). In fact, the earlier drafts of the Constitution provided for the rights under Article 19 without any restrictions. However, during a revision by the drafting committee, certain grounds were established on which restrictions could be imposed on these rights.

When the draft was brought back to the Constituent Assembly, numerous members registered their disappointment, arguing that rights being given by one hand were being taken away by another.

Dr Ambedkar allayed these concerns, explaining that rights were rarely absolute, and that by expressly recognising specific grounds for valid restriction, the State would be precluded from restricting rights whimsically. The framers also emphasised that the judiciary would safeguard these rights by ascertaining whether even restrictions in pursuance of valid grounds were “reasonable”, and whether they went beyond what was necessary in a particular situation.

Through their careful wording of Article 19, the framers reposed trust in the judiciary to check legislative and executive excess, which they feared may chip away at the fundamental rights.

The Court’s Misconception Of Rights & Democracy

In its judgment, the Court observed that in a constitutional democracy such as ours comes in “the right to protest and express dissent, but with an obligation towards certain duties.” Nowhere does the text or the structure of our Constitution make the exercise of rights subject to the fulfilment of duties. As Gautam Bhatia has argued, such a conflation of rights and duties risks further entrenching power structures by making rights of the marginalised not guaranteed but dependent on duties.

If at all, the duty the Constitution imposes is on the State to ensure that a fundamental right is not violated.

The Court went on to observe that the “erstwhile mode and manner of dissent against colonial rule cannot be equated with dissent in a self- ruled democracy.” Implicit in this statement is an assumption that a democratic system functions justly for all persons and communities at all times.

In the present case, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh sat outside for days and nights at end in the cold to protest against a law that, combined with the National Register of Citizens, puts their citizenship at risk by virtue of their religion. Aside from Shaheen Bagh, there were widespread reports of police authorities blanketly denying permissions for protests and marches against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and detaining persons who did gather or march in protest. Without following a pre-legislative consultative process, the Central Government pressed ahead, making no effort to engage with those dissenting against its legislative policy.

