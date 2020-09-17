Why RTI is Key Amid Pandemic & Why CIC Needs a Special COVID Bench

The Modi government has ‘gagged’ the Parliament from asking questions during the upcoming Monsoon Session. Though, after a massive hue and cry, it has allowed unstarred questions (which can be answered with written responses and ministers need not orally answer them in the House) to be asked. But no supplementary questions can be asked. So if a response is evasive or unsatisfactory, well, bad luck.

India’s Opposition called it a “murder of democracy in the name of a pandemic.” Many autocratic regimes have used this pandemic as a chance to grab even more power and escape accountability. While MPs have their most important privilege curtailed inside Parliament, the people of India are also facing a similar situation.

People can hold their governments accountable using the Right to Information Act. Introduced by the UPA-1 government in 2005, this law has been a huge success, despite many failed and a few successful attempts to reign in this pro-people law. Most people use this law to solve problems related to their passports, ration cards, cut down red tape in government paperwork and some, like me, also to keep a check on their governments. But in the past few months, the government has virtually shut down any answerability by illegally and on untenable grounds, rejecting RTI applications asking information related to the pandemic and anything else that may be embarrassing (Article 370, CAA, UAPA, NIA, etc).

In today’s “new India,” questioning the government can be a slippery slope and we can be branded “anti-nationals,” “busybodies” or “meddlesome interlopers.” So you can see why governments hate this time-bound legislation. Before I explain about my PIL that I’ve filed in the Madras High Court, a brief introduction about the RTI Act.

Under the RTI Act, a three-tier system for ensuring answerability is established. The first tier is the Public Information Officer (PIO) of a public authority, who is required to furnish information within 30 days.

If the information is not received within that time or if the information is unsatisfactory to the applicant, they may file a first appeal to the First Appellate Authority (FAA), which is the second-tier of the system and is a senior-level officer in the PIO’s department. Such first appeals are to be decided within 30 days or a maximum of 45 days by the FAA.

Again, if the applicant is not satisfied or does not receive a response, they may file a second appeal or a complaint before the Central/State Information Commission (CIC/SIC). It is the third and final tier in the system and has powers to punish the PIO with either a fine up to Rs 25,000 or disciplinary action in more serious cases.

Coming back to the PIL.

The Madras High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government, the Central Information Commission and the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNSIC) in response to my PIL, filed through advocate MV Swaroop, seeking various directions for improving the right to information (RTI) regime and for facilitating RTI applications and hearings related to the pandemic. The division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha have posted the matter for further hearing on 17 September.

First, let us talk about the pandemic-related issues for which I have requested the court’s intervention, in the interim.

1. Pandemic-Related Issues

The petition points out that since the average waiting time for a case to be heard by the CIC and Tamil Nadu SIC is almost two years, several important pandemics related RTI second appeals, including those filed under ‘threat to life and liberty’ are not being heard on priority by these commissions. If this continues, most cases will become infructuous or pointless in future.

Under Section 7(1) of the RTI Act, a Public Information Officer (PIO) is also mandated to furnish information to an applicant within 48 hours if it relates to ‘life and liberty’ of an individual. This timeline has become necessary in the present pandemic wherein an applicant may seek information on the availability of beds, testing parameters, emergency medical services or even decision-making process since it has huge implications on public health and safety. “However, in the event, such PIO does not release the information sought for, there is no efficacious remedy available for the applicant to receive such information within such time that may be suitable for him to use it and make decisions,” the PIL contends.

