Why do Randeep Hooda's parents think he's crazy?

Randeep Hooda is one of the few Bollywood actors who crosses all boundaries to get into a film's character. The ' Sultan' star currently sports a thick beard and moustache for his new film, Rajkumar Santoshi's ' Battle of Saragarhi', where he plays the role of a soldier, Havaldar Ishar Singh. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Randeep opened up about his thoughts on donning different looks. Interestingly, this isn't the first time he has gone in for an extreme transformation. Be it 'Sarabjit', for which the actor earned huge appreciation for his physical transformation to sketch the real Sarabjit Singh's traumatic life, or his immediate next 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani', for which he gained 30 kilos, the actor gives it his all. The approach, however, is not acceptable to his family. The actor, who co-owns Body Building India (BBI), the largest fitness and supplements company in the country, was recently present in the National Capital to launch ' Gym 99', a unique concept of pay and play, for the first time in India.