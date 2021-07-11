Why population control bill is being brought on eve of UP Assembly polls? asks BSP

BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI)

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday raised concern over the Uttar Pradesh government's proposed policy on Population control Bill 2021-2030 and questioned why the Yogi Adityanath government was bringing the bill ahead of Assembly elections in the state which are scheduled for 2022.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "As far as population control bill is concerned, this is subject of a national issue. Elections are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP wants to create discrimination again in the state elections. Why this bill is being brought on the eve of elections?"

"If Yogi Adityanath was concerned about increasing population in the state then why didn't he do something regarding it over the last four and a half years?" Bhadoria posed another question over the proposed policy.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Law Commission released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19.

Under the proposed population control bill in Uttar Pradesh, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government, said state's Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Saturday.

The UP Law Commission chairman informed that the new bill has provisions to debar people, who have more than two children, from benefitting government schemes.

BSP's National Spokesperson also condemned the violence in Uttar Pradesh block president polls and blamed BJP for resorting to violence saying that it is weakening the democracy and constitution.

"I understand that the hold of the BJP is weakening on the general public and on power, so they are resorting to violence to strengthening their political hold. I think this is a process that weakens democracy and the constitution. I would also like to say that such incidents happened even during the Samajwadi Party government and we had condemned it at that time and even today," he said.

Violence was reported in different parts of the state during the nomination filing process for block president elections. Several political leader including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati slammed the state government over the matter on Saturday. (ANI)