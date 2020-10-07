Why Is the Political Context Missing In ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’?

I think the producers of the Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires wanted to play safe. How else can you explain the absence of political context that created and nurtured these billionaires?

Billionaires with Shades of Black, White and Grey

The stories of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy - captured in the recently released episodes of Bad Boy Billionaires on Netflix will be incomplete without highlighting the cozy relationships they had with politicians of all persuasions.

They are accused of exploiting the gaps in the regulatory framework. They, it looks like, played around the spirit of law and took advantage of certain officials’ propensity to circumvent rules in lieu of illegal gratification. Could they have got away with all these without political connections? Vijay Mallya was an active politician himself, having served two terms in the Rajya Sabha. The series is silent on this aspect. The silence is a major omission in the whole narrative.

The Three Billionaires thrived because of their Political Connections

The three billionaires featured here can be said to be the product of a system called crony capitalism. They came across as the favourite ones and therefore seemingly had the license to milk the system. I could sense one more gap in the narrative - the portrayal of these business personalities without so much explaining the context they operated in.

The story of Kingfisher Airlines will be incomplete without talking about the rapidly rising ATF prices around the early years of its operation, crumbling aviation infrastructure then and also the great recession of 2008. A combination of these factors and also Mallya’s seemingly irrational expansion plans proved to be the airlines’ undoing. And with that Mallya’s impressive business empire built around the flourishing liquor business came crashing down.

The episode on Vijay Mallya talks about the rise and fall of Kingfisher Airlines without talking about the external environment prevailing then. What we get is a narration of most of the known facts, with a sprinkle of some lesser known facts.

Sahara’s growth trajectory would have been totally different if Subrata Roy’s real estate bet had begun to take shape. Similarly, Nirav Modi’s insistence on creating a ‘made in India’ luxury brand would have proved to be a worthwhile business goal to pursue. With the benefit of hindsight, we can say that they seemed to have erred in their adoption of short-cuts.

