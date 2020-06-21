Need to Question Why Peace-loving Communities of Northeast 'Raided' British Colonies

As a frequent visitor to the national archives of India, I come across innumerable documents that speak of ‘raids’ by the people of northeast upon the British.

These documents are dated as back as 1850s and thus, obviously, these are official records of the colonial government. The British have extensively recorded each attack they faced in the hills (and plains) of the northeast in the name of raid.

Now what is a raid exactly? According to the Cambridge dictionary, a raid is defined as ‘the act of entering a place by force in order to steal from it’ or a ‘short sudden attack, usually by a small group of people’.

This initially made me chuckle, because ironically, all of the Britain’s colonial empire was born out of it. More informally, entering a place by force in order to steal, was the British expertise. But this also gave birth to a bunch of questions in my mind.

The People

For starters, consider this -- the communities residing in today’s northeast of India are highly peace-loving people. They were humble and welcoming not just with each other but also to entities that historically did not belong there. Communities living in landlocked hills had a traditional practice of incorporating sea shells in their attire -- a clear indication of trade; and all these are highly unlikely to take place within an aggressive community. Peace and stability are pre-requisites for any civilisational activity be it trade, agriculture or mere sustenance.

Then what could possibly be the reason for such huge numbers of attacks as recorded by the British record keepers? What could have led these peaceful people into violence?

What were the reasons behind the dissatisfaction that they possessed for the British? And most importantly, what fate fell upon them that they had to pick arms in retaliation?

Background

To answer all these questions, we need to start from the very beginning.

While the British rule in India began in 1757 after the battle of Plassey, the British established their formal military and political control over Assam and Manipur in 1826 after their victory against the Burmese army.

The British rule in India was stationed in Bengal, why then did a territory literally adjacent to Bengal remain untouched for almost a hundred years?

There is no debate about the fact that the prime focus of colonial powers was economic gain. All they wanted was to make economic profits. So, if any territory did not promise substantial profit or scope of business, the British saw no reason for colonising it.

That was until 1823, when a Scot named Robert Bruce realised that tea production was a possibility in the foothills of present-day Assam. He was welcomed with a tea-like drink by the Singfo King. He also wrote a letter to his brother Charles informing him about this finding.

Till 1823, tea was China’s monopoly which the United Kingdom was desperately trying to cease as tea was a lucrative and profitable business.

Robert’s discovery in Assam was the silver lining that Britain needed. Not just tea, Assam shined as an economic asset with the discovery of valuable forest products such as timber, ivory and innumerable wildlife.

Besides, the survey of Lt. Wilcox in 1825 extensively identified the source of rich coal fields and petroleum reserves.

Mark the years here, in 1823, Robert Bruce finds out about tea cultivation as traditional beverage in Assam’s Rangpur and just three years later, the East India Company (EIC) defeated the Burmese army, signed the Treaty of Yandaboo and gained full control over Assam and Manipur.

The communities living in the hills of northeast had fought along with the British against the Burmese, but after the war was over they expected the British to leave them alone to conduct their affairs as they had been doing traditionally.

But the British were no angels with halos who would help the people in protecting their lives and then leave. They gained control and started tea plantation.

Huge tracts of land in the foothills, particularly in the Brahmaputra and Barak-Surma Valley, were assigned for tea plantations which only served the company’s purpose of filling its coffers.

However, in addition to this, they imposed several restrictions, laws, and rules upon the locals residing in the hills, plains and foothills alike -- people who only wanted to live an undisturbed life.

