Why is Parotta in the News? Here's Everything You Need To Know

It has been a strange, eventful year and on Friday, 12 June, things got stranger when #handsoffparotta started trending on social media. At the centre of this story was the question - is the parotta not a roti, khakra or chappati? And why was this much loved south indian flat-bread dish, allegedly being discriminated against, when it came to GST? We will get into all that and more, but first let’s start with a brief introduction to the parotta.

This delicious flat-bread is a very popular street food in south India, made from refined flour or maida, unlike its north Indian cousin parantha, which is made from whole wheat flour or aata. The parotta is usually consumed with korma, curries or stews.

Where did the parotta come from?

While the parotta has an almost iconic status in Kerala, and is popular across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also, nobody knows exactly how and where the parotta originated. Some experts believe that it may have come to Kerala from West Asia, others claim since it resembles ‘Laccha Parantha’ of the north, maybe it’s just a variation of that.

The Parotta has been around for less than a hundred years, and gained national popularity only in the 1960s. By the 1980s, the parotta became a staple in the rice loving Malayali kitchens.

Why is parotta in the news?

To understand this, we need to look at three key players,

1. ID Fresh Foods, a Bengaluru-based company that makes ready-to-eat food.

2. The Karnataka Bench of AAR, which is the GST Authority for Advance Ruling.

3. Packaged parotta.

The case started when ID Fresh foods approached the Karnataka Bench of AAR to seek a ruling on the GST applicable on packaged parottas, and whether it can be capped at 5%, like with packaged and ready-to-eat rotis, chappatis and khakras.

