Here’s Why Papon's Hugely Popular ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ Annoys Him

This lockdown musicians have kept themselves busy and entertained us with some interesting collaborations and beautiful songs. Joining the list are music composers and singers Papon and Shahshaa Tirupati.

National Award-winning singer Shashaa recently released her song Siyaahii. Sung by both Papon and Shashaa, Siyaahii was shot in both Vancouver, where Shashaa is based, and Assam (wherein Papon hails from).

Speaking to The Quint, Shashaa said that Siyaahii was written a year back and she had no idea that it would be released during lockdown.

About shooting the song, Papon said it was filmed on his phone in Assam in just a day as his mother was admitted in the hospital. He said that he chose the best corners of his house to shoot it.

Shashaa, who also tours with AR Rahman's group, spoke about Rahman's dance troupe's special performance on Siyaahii.

Apart from Siyaahii, Papon also spoke about his new single Nilanjana which he composed and sang. An Assamese song for which he didn't have the budget to make a video, so he found a way more artistic way of presenting it. He recounted the story behind the animated video of the song.

Another thing that the singer spoke about was why one of his biggest hits, Moh Moh Ke Dhage, annoys him.

