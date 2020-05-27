Why Are Only Regional Channels Showing Chaos By People Blocking Roads After 100 Hours Of Amphan, With No Electricity & Water

More than a 100 hours have passed since Cyclone Amphan hit Bengal. However, the response of the relief team has been extremely poor in the face of this situation. The catastrophic cyclone claimed over 80 lives in the state and has led to an unimaginable amount of destruction.

Blackouts and water shortages for over a week now have proved to be a major issue for the people here. A good part of the city is still drowned in darkness. People have been queuing up at water pumps to collect water for meeting their bare minimum needs.

So has the pandemic taken a back seat for them?

While they are aware of its spread and the maintenance of social-distancing to prevent it, they have bigger issues at hand to deal with. The residents of these localities have been left with no other choice but to take some extreme steps even during the on-going pandemic. The majority of them have been deprived of the basic amenities required to survive since the cyclone.

The On-Going Menace

Trees had been uprooted all across the city resulting in roads getting blocked. People from various wards took to the streets, as the issues gradually evolved into unbearable conditions for them. They have been protesting against the inability of the CESC and KMC to take quick action in the face of this calamity.

These violent protests across the city have only intensified the chaos. South Kolkata has been facing the brunt of the situation – be it the cyclone or the protests that followed it. The helpline numbers of CESC haven’t been working for the past few days as residents have been trying to contact them to register their complaints.

Moumita Bhattacharjee, a resident of the Pallisree area, shared her woes with us. “My mother is a heart patient. She needs BIPAP, which requires a source of power that has been missing for the last few days now. The elderly are suffering the most in this situation.”

The absence of power for such long hours during the summers has affected children and senior citizens the most. While the city had already been struggling against the novel coronavirus for the past two months, the cyclone has added to the distress.

Moreover, many students have been forced to sit for online exams even during this hour of crisis. There have been innumerable complaints about the same. Students don’t have network connections to sit for their exams.

Reaction Of The Authorities

While people have been busy expressing their discomforts and dissatisfaction with the CESC and the KMC, the respective authorities haven’t been spared from their share of problems.

Members of the CESC have reported against crowds in various localities. They accused mobs of charging at their employees while they were on their way to make repairs. The officials at CESC and KMC have claimed to be working round the clock to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

