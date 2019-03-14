Why only J-K suffers whenever there is tension between India, Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti

Soon after India and Pakistan on Thursday agreed to work "expeditiously" to operationalise Kartarpur corridor, JKPDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti questioned why is it only Jammu and Kashmir that suffers whenever there is tension between India and Pakistan. She said, "On one hand when Kartarpur corridor is being opened, our Rawalakot route is closed, sometimes they close Uri route. So, what I mean to say is that Attari-Wagah border stays open, Kartarpur corridor will open, but Jammu and Kashmir suffers whenever there is tension between India and Pakistan. The Assembly election must be held at the earliest in the state and a government must be formed." Earlier in the day, the first meeting to discuss the modalities and the draft Agreement for facilitation of pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib using the Kartarpur Corridor was held at Attari. A meeting of the technical experts will be held on March 19, which will be followed by another round of talks on the issue on April 2.