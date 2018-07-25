Why not a reality show on classical dance, asks Prachee Shah Paandya

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress and Kathak dancer Prachee Shah Paandya keeps a distance from "pre-planned" reality television shows, and questions why India lacks a non-fiction show focussing only on classical dance.

Prachee, who holds a Guiness World Record for performing 93 Kathak spins in one minute, feels that in India, western dance is overpowering the traditional dance forms. She blames reality shows, Bollywood and social media for it.

"Why can't we have dance reality shows focusing only on classical dance? We have experienced and renowned classical dancers in our country, but people won't make shows on it as they think it will not sell in the market," Prachee said here.

"My 10-year-old daughter is learning western dance only. What else can I say... It is just the influence of Bollywood, reality shows and especially of social media on people that they are opting western dance over classical dance," she added.

Popular for her role in TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", Prachee will soon be seen in the film "Mulk".

During a visit to the capital to promote the film, Prachee spoke about the movie as well as culture of reality television shows.

"There are reality shows which are pre-planned and I can't relate to them. I always try to maintain a distance from them," Prachee said.

The "Kundali" fame actress, however, said if there's any reality show which she wants to do, it is "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi", even if it will be contradictory to her image. But she hasn't taken that plunge.

"Dance is my life. My whole strength lies in my ankle and back, any injury to my body part would affect my dance, so I have to think a lot before accepting such shows," the 38-year-old actress, a professional Kathak dancer, said to a query by IANS.

The actress started her career with TV Series "Kundali" in 2002, and featured in daily soaps like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Kesar", as well as in films like "Student of the Year", "Akaash Vani" and "ABCD 2".

In Anubhav Sinha's "Mulk", Prachee will be seen playing Choti Tabassum, a mother in a Muslim family. She plays on-screen mother to actor Prateik Babbar.

"I am portraying the character of a mother who fights for her son who has got involved in some wrongdoings and how she takes a strong stand for humanity," she said.

This is the first time in her career that she is portraying a Muslim.

"It was very interesting to adapt into the role as I had to wear hijab and read the Namaz. It was totally a different experience."

Prachee believes variety is essential in an actor's career.

"In our TV serials, we have to perform the same role for I don't know how many years. Audience also needs a change, so I am thankful to God for giving me this role," she said.

Also starring actors Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor and Prateik, "Mulk" will release on August 3.

