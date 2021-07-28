Why Marlboro Maker Wants to Ban Cigarettes in UK in 2030

UK should consider cigarettes like petrol cars and prohibit them in ten years, according to executives of the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco firm. According to Philip Morris International’s chairman and CEO, André Calantzopoulos and Jacek Olczak, the government must use a “carrot and stick” approach to force smokers to stop.

“We can see the world without cigarettes. And, in fact, the sooner it happens, the better for everyone,” Olczak told The Daily Mail. Calantzopoulos complimented the UK’s “more progressive” attitude to vapes and other smoking cessation goods. A prohibition, he added, “could be one solution – but this is not enough.”

After announcing a £1 billion bid for FTSE 250 pharmaceutical Vectura, Philip Morris, the firm behind Marlboro cigarettes, has received a backlash from anti-smoking advocates. The Chippenham-based company creates anti-smoking medicines for the NHS.

According to Ian Walker, executive director of Cancer Research, tobacco companies are portraying themselves as “part of the answer to a smoke-free future, while actively selling and promoting fatal cigarettes internationally.”

Tobacco firms in wealthy nations have recently concentrated on innovative products such as e-cigarettes, while tobacco is still marketed to young adults in poor countries, he added.

According to The National, the move is part of the company’s new strategy to reinvent itself as it aims to scale up its ambitious ambition to earn 50% of net income from non-smoking goods by 2025 – including $1 billion from its Beyond Nicotine respiratory medication delivery and wellness portfolio.

While only Philip Morris is expanding into the pharmaceutical industry, BAT and Imperial Brands have desires in cannabis derivatives, which are legal in Canada and portions of the United States. Japan Tobacco International (JTI), the largest cigarette vendor in the UK with brands such as Benson & Hedges and Silk Cut, is more defensive.

According to The Telegraph, critics such as Walker are sceptical: “The business has a long history of undermining tobacco control legislation for its own financial advantage, both in the UK and worldwide, and so protecting public health from its entrenched interests is critical.”

