Why Kelly Clarkson decided to host Billboard Music Awards

Las Vegas, May 18 (IANS) Singer Kelly Clarkson says she only agreed to host the Billboard Music Awards because she thought she would be a comedian's wingman.

"The Voice" star later found that she would be solo onstage in her first-ever hosting gig.

"That was a DEFCON, red-alert, total run-for-the-hills moment," usatoday.com quoted Clarkson as saying.

"But then we figured out something fun and cool to do that's totally in my wheelhouse. Now I'm not really nervous. And I'm not afraid to look like an idiot, so we'll start with that," she added.

The ceremony will be held on May 20 here. Stars like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes will be performing at the award gala. It will air in India on Vh1 on May 21.

--IANS

