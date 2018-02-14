Why It Sucks To Be A Brown Girl In A White Country

Racism exists and I’m proof of it.

Until I moved out of my little comfort zone called my home country, I didn’t exactly know what discrimination was. Coming from a middle-class girl born in Kerala it may sound unreal, but no, I didn’t face any of that stuff while living in India. Probably because I had a privileged life which most other girls didn’t while growing up. I was born in a family that didn’t see the need to treat me differently to my brother. I was raised by an army of women, so I think if anything, my brother was discriminated against.

I had equal opportunities at work and was given the same recognition and respect as my other male-female-diverse-in-caste-creed-religion counterparts. All that confidence made me demand an equal equation in my marriage, and well, I got lucky there too.

So being the strong, independent and confident woman that I was, I had never thought that I would write about feeling being discriminated (yes the difference in feeling and being is poles apart when it comes to racism).

Racism is a strong word, almost sinister in its implication. As I’m typing this, sitting in a cafe in beautiful New Zealand, I can’t help but look out of the corner of my eye to see if anyone is reading my words, almost with a funny feeling in my chest. But why am I feeling this way? Why am I scared to say that I’m being racially discriminated in this foreign country? When I prepared the first draft of this article, I carefully avoided the word racism, instead used discrimination. But let’s call a spade a spade, shall we!

Just like most married women, I followed on the heels of a man to another country. An opportunity came banging on our door and it was too loud an offer to refuse. Besides, an international experience always looks good on your resume. So we packed our comfortable life in Bangalore into medium sized boxes and crossed over to another continent with no return ticket but a determination that we will be back home once this gig is over in a couple of years. That determination wavers occasionally like a candle in the wind on some days, but it’s not blown off completely. Mainly because, umm, of that sinister six letter word.

