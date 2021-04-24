Why India & US Must Join Hands To Fight China’s Cyber Attacks

Rob York & Akhil Ramesh
·6-min read

To strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific, Washington, DC has been eyeing increased collaboration with India.

This is evidenced by United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s March 2021 meetings with officials in New Delhi, along with the Quad leaders summit in the same month, where all parties involved expressed their determination to promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, collaborate on pandemic response, and expand security cooperation.

Austin said following his meetings, “...it's clear that the importance of this partnership, and its impact [on] the international rules-based order will only grow in the years ahead.”

However, there is an additional area where this prospective partnership has room to grow: the countering of fake news, disinformation and broader cybersecurity challenges.

Also Read: Cyber Attack: Why Do Indians Continue to Face Data Breach?

The ‘Big Lie’: Why India & US Should Be Concerned

Both countries have reason for concern: The storming of the US Capitol Building on 6 January 2021, which resulted in five deaths – the worst violence at the building since the British Army sacked Washington in 1814 – followed weeks of unsubstantiated rumours and allegations about the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election. Some political scientists have classified this disinformation as an example of the Big Lie.

India has its own struggles with disinformation: in 2018, rumours spread through WhatsApp about a ‘gang of kidnappers’ in western Maharashtra, culminated in the lynching of five migrant workers.

The Capitol Hill violence did not result in rumours about the election outcome being put to rest, and in fact unfounded allegations about who was responsible for the Capitol melee was circulated. In India, 400 million people now have access to the internet, but publishers and fact-checkers warn that many of them lack the education to evaluate the reliability of the information they receive.

And the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the extent of the problem: an early March poll showed that 30 percent of the American public is either unsure they will receive a vaccine for the virus or sure that they will not.

Some Americans’ belief, stoked by politicians and commentators, about the origins of the virus have translated into increasing hate crimes against those of Asian descent. India has seen similar issues: COVID cases among Muslims in Delhi in April 2020 led to rumours that the minority community was a ‘vector for the disease’ or were ‘intentionally spreading the virus’. These rumours resulted in attacks on Muslims and other forms of discrimination.

The US and India have something else in common: concern over the People’s Republic of China and its technology, especially in an era marked by concern over disinformation and its socio-political consequences.

Also Read: When Does a Cyber Attack Become an ‘Act of War’?

The Dragon in the Room

China is suspected as being behind the cyberattacks on Mumbai’s electric grid early summer 2020 as well as the recent cyberattack, detected in January 2021, on Microsoft Exchange which originated from the China-based espionage group Hafnium, one that exploited vulnerabilities in the email software, affecting over 30,000 organisations across the US.

Interestingly, the cyberattack on Mumbai’s electric grid occurred right after the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, leading to speculation that the cyberattack was a response to border conflict. With China upping the ante by using cyber security weapons, India and the US have followed suit by banning or constraining apps of Chinese origin, such as TikTok and PUBG that have long been suspected to be a threat to their national security. And they may threaten to do more than simply cause disruptions and steal information.

Mobile applications such as TikTok have been used as platforms for disinformation campaigns and have risen to prominence and at times, notoriety, during election seasons in democracies around the globe.

Chinese State-funded or supported news outlets such as Global Times and People’s Daily have often parroted the hyper-nationalist tone of the Chinese Communist Party and have used these apps, resorting to the spread of fake news and misinformation, such as insinuating that the United States or Italy were the source of the novel coronavirus.

Also Read: How Much Fake News Did You Fall for? Take Our Quiz to Find Out

US-India Security Partnership Should Look Beyond Maritime Sphere

Lea Gabrielle, coordinator of the US State Department’s Global Engagement Center, has noted that, “China has adopted Russian-style disinformation techniques to sow confusion and to try to convince people that COVID didn’t originate in China”.

The US-India partnership, working towards maintaining a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’, should not be limited to the maritime sphere.

In the face of the growing threat of disinformation, as well as the PRC’s willingness to and capacity to spread it, the partnership should be an expansive one that addresses the 21st century challenges arising from the digital world.

In an attempt at combating the scourge of fake news, misinformation campaigns and cyber-attacks on democracies of the world, American senators have proposed the Democracy Technology Partnership Act. This bipartisan legislation seeks to establish an inter-agency department within the US State Department to create a partnership among democracies that are in opposition to China, and to set standards and policies that govern the digital realm.

Specifically, the act would, as its sponsors have described, help democratic countries to develop harmonise technology governance regimes, allow for coordination between countries on shared technology strategies, and provide alternatives to other countries at risk of acquiring tech from authoritarian regimes (such as the PRC).

Assuming this legislation passes, India should be an early destination for such cooperation from the US government. Delhi, likewise, should embrace the partnership as the first step in a 1,000-mile journey to protect democracies of the world from cybersecurity threats.

Digital technology is evolving at a breathtaking rate, and strategies to promote cybersecurity and defence against disinformation will have to evolve too.

But a partnership that embraces an expansive definition of “security” means that democracies in the Indo-Pacific don’t have to face these challenges alone.

(Rob York is Director for Regional Affairs at Pacific Forum. He can be reached at rob@pacforum.org and @Rob_York_79 on Twitter.

Akhil Ramesh is Non-Resident Vasey Fellow at Pacific Forum. He can be reached at ar5061@nyu.edu and @akhil_oldsoul on Twitter.

This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)

. Read more on Opinion by The Quint.Why India & US Must Join Hands To Fight China’s Cyber AttacksCBI Files FIR Against Former Maharashtra Home Min Anil Deshmukh . Read more on Opinion by The Quint.

Latest stories

  • Mumbai Man Who Sold Rs 22 Lakh SUV to Buy Oxygen Cylinders Now Runs Helpline For Covid-19 Patients

    Malad's Shahnawaz Sheikh sold his prized Rs 22 lakh Ford Endeavour to raise money to buy oxygen cylinders. He was able to procure 160 of them and started working to help people.

  • COVID care centre with 500 beds to be reopened in Delhi amid surge in cases

    New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A COVID care centre equipped with 500 oxygen beds will be restarted in Delhi amid a surge in coronavirus cases, and border guarding force ITBP has been again entrusted to run it, officials said on Thursday.

  • The Guardian view on Modi’s mistakes: a pandemic that is out of control

    The Indian prime minister’s overconfidence lies behind the country’s disastrous Covid-19 response ‘Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency.’ Photograph: Pranabjyoti Deka/EPA Political hubris met pandemic reality in India this week. At the beginning of March, the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi claimed the country was in Covid-19’s “endgame”. India is now in a living hell. A new “double mutant” variant, named B.1.617, has emerged in a devastating coronavirus second wave which has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. Mortuaries are so full that bodies are left to decompose at home. Charities warn that the dead risk being left on the streets. On Friday India recorded 332,730 new Sars‑CoV‑2 infections, the highest one-day increase in cases worldwide for the second day in a row. More than 2,200 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. Nations have either banned flights from India, suggested avoiding travelling there or insisted visitors quarantine on their return. Yet little more than six weeks ago, Mr Modi, with not even 1% of the population vaccinated, declared that the country was the “world’s pharmacy” and signalled that pre-pandemic life could resume. Superspreading took place when thousands filled cricket stadiums and millions of Hindus took a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival. Like Donald Trump, Mr Modi would not give up campaigning while the pandemic raged. India went ahead with five state elections in April, and an unmasked Mr Modi held huge rallies. Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency. A presumption of national greatness has led to a lack of preparedness, most notably in vaccine production. The west had encouraged India to become a linchpin in global drug-making, but this week Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suggested this might have been a mistake. China and the US are now manufacturing more Covid-19 vaccines than India, which has yet to convince Washington to ease export controls, forcing the country to import jabs from Russia. The Indian prime minister suffers from overconfidence in his own instincts and pooh-poohs expert advice. His ministers turned on a former Congress prime minister for daring to offer them counsel just before he was admitted to hospital with Covid this week. Last year, Mr Modi sprang a draconian sudden lockdown on India’s billion people. A shutdown without warning went against the advice of the country’s top epidemiologists, but suited his taste for dramatic gestures. With a younger population, the proportion of Indians who died from Covid-19 was going to be lower than other nations. While suspicions about undercounting the dead linger, an unfounded sense that Indians were somehow more immune to the virus has spread, unchallenged by Mr Modi. In the first wave, Covid struck India’s cities, but it is now moving to rural areas, where most of the country lives. As with many of the countries hit hardest, India’s death toll was largely avoidable and a result of arrogant and incompetent government. India is a big, complex and diverse country that is difficult to govern at the best of times, let alone during a national emergency. It is now suffering from parallel epidemics of coronavirus and fear. To contain biological and social contagions requires credible reassurance, to quell panic, and for people to wear masks and obey rules of physical distancing. Mr Modi has put the onus on state governments to clear up his mess. The buck stops with him. He should acknowledge and make amends for mistakes that have caused enormous suffering. He needs to engage with experts on how to uphold restrictions; ensure government delivery matches promises; and drop the sectarian ideology that divides when unity is required. Future historians will judge Mr Modi harshly if he continues with the exceptionalist views that have led to a disastrous public health outcome.

  • Even a single vaccine dose cuts COVID-19 infection rate, new UK study finds

    London, Apr 23 (PTI) A single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, currently being administered in the UK, cut the rate of coronavirus infections by around 65 per cent, according to a new UK study on Friday.

  • Man wants to meet girlfriend; see how Mumbai police responds

    Police are implementing the prohibitory orders in a strict manner and action is being taken against the vehicles, which are out on the streets without any valid reason.

  • Oxygen Shortage at Delhi Hospital: Tragedy Averted in Nick of Time

    With two hours of oxygen supply left, CEO of Shanti Mukand hospital broke into tears. A race against time followed.

  • Four men stranded in Balochistan die of starvation after Pak closes border with Iran

    Makran [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): Four men died due to starvation while they were stranded in border areas of the Makran division of Balochistan due to the closure of the Iran-Pakistan border.

  • FAQs about India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, answered.

    The Indian govt has announced that all adults can get the jab starting May 1. So what happened to the vaccine shortage? And what does this mean for state govts?

  • Pep Guardiola Reveals His IPL Loyalties

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola posted a video on social media with this IPL jersey.

  • Mumbai Police Had the Perfect Response to Man Wanting to Meet His Girlfriend in Curfew

    A prompt Mumbai Police responded gently to a Mumbai resident's query and reminded him that meeting his girlfriend was not an essential activity during Covid-19 curfew.

  • PM Modi Holds Meeting on Oxygen Crisis, Says Local Administration Needs to Fix Supply Issues

    Modi spoke about the need to raise production and speed of distribution of oxygen and using innovative ways to provide support to health facilities.

  • Making Efforts to Airlift Oxygen from Odisha, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi CM thanked the Centre and the High Court for their efforts towards raising Delhi's oxygen quota for treating Covid 19 patients, and said the supplies have started reaching the national capital.

  • Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation

    New Delhi,  Apr 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but due to the anti-people policies of the central government and called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

  • AICTE Revises Rules for Online Education, Extends Intake Capacity

    Under UGC's guidelines, there are no restrictions in the capacity of intake in open and distance learning programme at the Learning Support Centre or Study Centre and Main campus.

  • Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID

    Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on Thursday discharged from the private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

  • COVID-19: Only govt staff can use local trains; media excluded

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI)With new coronavirus-induced restrictions coming into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night, the state government said only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

  • Khattar slams Kejriwal for live telecasting comments during meeting with PM

    Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal indulged in dirty politics by telecasting his comments live during an interaction earlier in the day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

  • Realme 8 5G with up to 8 GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC launched in India, priced starting Rs 14,999

    The Realme 8 5G comes in two RAM configurations: 4 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM.

  • In A Bid to Show Normalcy, Kashmir Turns into Hotbed of COVID-19

    The COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of explosion.

  • How Zydus Cadila's Virafin Brings Down Viral Load, Reduces Oxygen Need for Covid-19 Patients

    Virafin is the trade name used by Zydus Cadila for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b.