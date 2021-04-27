Why Are India’s Superstars Silent on the COVID Crisis

Video Producer: Maushmee Singh, Naman Shah

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

On 3 February, popstar Rihanna tweeted about the farmers’ protest in India. Her tweet read, "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest." This single tweet triggered a huge public outcry in India. It brought together many top celebrities, including sportstars and filmstars who tweeted #IndiaTogether. Their tweets reflected their concerns over India's integrity and unity, as if an American popstar's tweet was threatening the country's unity.

Two months later, when the country is suffering from the worst coronavirus crisis, all those celebrities are now mum. The superstars seem to have turned a blind eye to their desperate countrymen who are struggling to find hospital beds, oxygen, and medicines.

These icons have long enjoyed public fame. But now, when the same fans that have made them popular are struggling in this crisis, the superstars are indifferent to their plight.

Every day 3,00,000+ new COVID cases are emerging in India. Nearly two lakh people have died as per the government records, which is highly questionable, as the long waiting in crematoriums suggest a bigger toll. People are dying due to the government’s failure to manage the crisis. But the celebrities are acting as if everything is fine.

What Could Superstars Do At This Time?

These celebrities have already paid their taxes, they have provided large sums of donation in PM CARES fund, then what else can they do? They could question the government regarding their donations, ask them about its accountability, ask them about the government's lack of preparedness. They can help people in need by amplifying their posts searching for beds, oxygen, and medicines.

But why are these celebrities silent? Are they afraid of raids from government agencies if they speak up? Does their political affiliation overweigh humanity?

. Read more on News Videos by The Quint.During a National Crisis, We Cannot Be a Mute Spectator: SCWhy Are India’s Superstars Silent on the COVID Crisis . Read more on News Videos by The Quint.