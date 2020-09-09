Why India can never let its guard down against Christian missionaries and their NGOs

New Delhi, Sep 09: In a further crackdown, the government suspended the foreign funding of NGOs that were allegedly indulging in regions conversions in tribal areas.

The decision was taken under the provisions of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act, 2010. The registration to receive foreign donations for religious purposes were suspended and their bank accounts were frozen, following reports from the Intelligence Bureau which said that these NGOs in several states, especially Jharkhand were converting locals to Christianity.

It may be recalled that in 2019, it was made mandatory for associations, especially the NGOs to file an affidavit declaring that its office bearers have not been prosecuted or convicted for forced conversions and creating communal tensions. This was made mandatory in order to apply for permission or renewal of registration under the FCRA.

The latest decision by the Union Home Ministry was taken under Section 12 (4). This empowers the FCRA authorities to suspend the licence of an NGO/association that has indulged in activities aimed at conversion through inducement or force.

Earlier, under Section 12 (4) only the chief beneficiary had to make such a declaration.

However an affidavit notified by the Home Ministry in 2019 said that the office bearers have to give an undertaking stating that any violation of the provisions of Section 12 (4) by the application organisation or any of its members or office bearers or key functionaries that come to his or her knowledge must be reported.

The notification stated that the affidavit must be filed by all office bearers along with Form FC-3A (fresh registration), FC-3B (prior permission) and FC-3C (renewal of registration) on a non-judicial stamp paper. The same must be attested by a public notary or judicial magistrate first class.

Further, the notification stated that the affidavit should declare that the entity is not fictitious, has not been prosecuted or convicted for indulging in forced religious conversion or creating communal tension and is not engaged in propagation of sedition or found guilty of misappropriating funds.

Despite the crackdown and strengthening of the laws, NGOs and missionaries continue to indulge in activities that are against the nation. The aim of the missionaries for long has been to break Indian society. They exploit the existing fault lines along religion, caste, community, language, ethnicity and race. They set up conversion factories, target the tribals in a bid to divide society.

As part of the larger conspiracy the missionaries have been funding the naxalites, leftist thinkers especially in the main-stream English media. Many write ups have appeared in which it is made too look as though Hinduism is nothing but a religion of superstition.

Articles blaming Hinduism for all the evils in society have also surfaced several times.

Funding comes in various forms. Foreign funding forms bulk of the amount and there are dedicated Churches abroad to oversee this. Collecting big donations in convent schools are also part of the exercise. Funding through allied businesses such as driving schools, computer institutes, de-addiction centres and vocational training institutes too have been found. However a large part of the funding has always been through NGOs.

