Why India’s ‘Control + Command’ State is Bizarre on Interest Rates

Ask any Indian politician or bureaucrat: “Which is the most important price in the economy?”

Pat they will answer: “The price of onions, because that can make and unmake governments.”

Now follow up with: “But economic theory says that interest rates, that is, the price of money, are far more critical.”

You shall be greeted with a bemused look which almost says: “Don’t be silly! The interest rate is what the bank pays on my fixed deposits. What is this nonsense about money having a ‘price’? Money is the price I pay to buy an onion, right? So how can money have its own price?”

View photos

That, my dear reader, is a conundrum bedevilling the Indian state. For over four decades after Independence, our governments controlled the interest rate as a political tool. In fact, until it was decontrolled in the 90s, everything was mandated by sarkaari firman (fiat): the interest rate on your savings accounts, fixed deposits, provident fund, car finance, business loans, everything was set by the government.

Perhaps that is why, even to this day, almost every pillar of the Indian State – from the legislature, executive, judiciary, and even media – fails to treat it like a market variable, like any price that should be competitively decided in a well-regulated market.

Unfortunately, this national amnesia has been particularly piquant over the past few weeks.

Also Read: Types of Investors for Whom FD Matters Despite Low Interest Rates

Why This Obsession With ‘Interest On Interest’?

A rather bizarre case is being heard in India’s venerable Supreme Court. The ‘problem’ began when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed a blanket moratorium on interest payments for about six months. It was an exigent call, with the noble intention of rescuing strapped debtors whose businesses and incomes had collapsed because of COVID-19.

If such a critical relief had not been given, people would have run out of cash, defaulted, and gotten bankrupt on a massive, pervasive scale – thereby crippling the economy, perhaps irretrievably.

View photos

As with any emergency, it was assumed that once things became normal, the ‘moratorium-ed’ amounts would be sensibly recovered. So it was natural to think that a deferred interest payout would simply get added to the outstanding loan – just as an example, if I rolled over an interest payment of Rs 10,000 on a loan of Rs 100,000, my ‘new loan’ would automatically become Rs 110,000. And once the moratorium ended, I would work out a fresh repayment schedule on the enhanced loan, that is, on Rs 110,000. Simple. It would be the age-old principle of ‘interest compounding’ at work, albeit in a negative sense, on the person paying the interest and not earning it.

Story continues