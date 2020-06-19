Why India & China See Any Border Breach As A ‘Threat’ to Identity

Recent clashes between Chinese and Indian soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley have taken observers by surprise. The brutality of the fighting, the casualties that have resulted, and the breakdown in communications they reflect, all suggest that this may be a pivotal moment for the future of China-India relations. The reasons for the clashes, and their implications for the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Republic of India (ROI), and global politics more broadly, have become the subject of exhaustive coverage and expert analysis. Whether any measure of clarity will be achieved remains to be seen.

What might a slightly longer durée historical perspective add to these discussions?

Perhaps a reminder that this skirmish comes at a time when there has been an important qualitative change in the factors that influence each country’s foreign policy.

An Analysis of India-China Row Must Acknowledge Dramatic Growth of Ethno-Nationalism

If previous disagreements and conflicts were driven largely by the logics of what one might term ‘territorial nationalism’, any analysis of the 2020 standoff needs to acknowledge the relevance of a second factor: the dramatic growth of ethno-nationalism.

The PRC and the ROI are successor states to two large expansionary empires, the British Raj and the Qing. Over the years, they have rightfully highlighted long histories of exploitation. Each has also served as a vital center of anti-imperialist critique and activism.

But there is one matter on which both have enthusiastically and uncritically embraced their imperial legacies: territory.

A distinguished historian once observed that empires are typically preoccupied with centers, not borders. The dissemination of increasingly accurate surveying and cartographic techniques in the sixteenth century forced a rebalancing. Equipped with the atlas and the Mercator projection, empires expanded aggressively across the globe. As they came up against each other, clear delineation of where one ended and another began, became unavoidable. No longer was it sufficient to point to rivers, mountain ranges, or deserts. Instead, jointly agreed upon maps, with specific coordinates for every twist and turn of the border, became the instruments through which treaties were signed and modern political geography born.

But in many places, borders remained ill-defined. It was left to the nation states that emerged in the wake of imperial collapse in the twentieth century to deal with this uneven legacy of border-making.

The Qing Empire Collapse Partly Due to Emergence of Potent Ethnic-Nationalism

Not lightly did Lord Curzon remark that borders are “the razor's edge on which hang suspended the modern issues of war or peace, of life or death to nations.”

The Qing Empire, whose rule by the end of the eighteenth century extended over Manchuria, the former territories of the Ming Empire, Mongolia, Xinjiang, and Tibet, ended abruptly in 1911.

A crucial factor in its collapse was the emergence of a potent ethnic nationalism among the empire’s Han subjects, many of whom came to blame the Manchu ruling elite for the empire’s recurrent defeats at the hands of Western and Japanese imperialism.

These revolutionaries participated in intense debates about the possible contours of a future Chinese nation-state.

Should it be restricted only to areas of the Han Chinese majority (what is often called China proper), or should it also include the geographically vast but demographically small peripheries of Xinjiang, Tibet, Manchuria, and Mongolia?

In the end, pressure from various Western empires, who wanted to avoid political fragmentation, and the strategic interests of China’s new national elites, who coveted both the territory and the potential resources of the peripheries, found common cause.

The Republic of China, that was born on 1 January 1912, was to a large extent a territorial replica of the Qing Empire at its eighteenth-century peak.

In 1949, when the Chinese Communist Party emerged victorious in their civil war against the Nationalists, they did little to alter the territorial consensus that had been reached four decades earlier.

