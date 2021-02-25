Why is the govt not rolling back price of LPG?Govt scored a century in fuel prices:Supriya Shrinate

LPG cylinder prices have seen a steady increase in the month of February 2021- a cylinder that costed ₹769 till yesterday costs ₹ 794 after a ₹25 hike today.

National spokesperson of Congress Supriya Shrinate has been consistently raising the issue of rising fuel prices and domestic LPG cylinders. While the grand old party is carrying out a pan India protest on the petrol, diesel, and LPG price hike, Shrinate who had brought LPG cylinders to her last press conference, today used empty cylinders as stools and table in a symbolic protest against the price surge. Watch the video to know more!